Dorthea Dix Park celebrates 5th anniversary with new plans to upgrade

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh's Dix Park is turning 5 years old!
On July 24, 2015, the City of Raleigh inked a deal to buy the 308 acres from the State of North Carolina.
To celebrate the anniversary, the city plans to unveil the latest plans for the park.
The plans include an adventure play area designed for children.
Details about the project will be released later Friday. ABC11 will update this story with details as they become available.
Dorthea Dix Park is named after Dorthea Dix and the mental health facility she helped create in Raleigh in the 1850s. The land for Dorthea Dix Park includes the area where the Dorthea Dix Hospital operated for more than 100 years.
Dorthea Dix was an advocate for treatment and care of people who, at the time, were considered mentally ill. Her leadership helped create the first generation of mental care facilities in America.
