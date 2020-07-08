Society

Downtown Disney set to reopen Thursday with limited capacity, health measures in place

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Downtown Disney is set to reopen on Thursday as Disneyland Resort parks are awaiting approval to begin welcoming back guests.

When the Downtown Disney District opens on July 9, there will be several measures in place to ensure the health and safety of visitors and cast members. A soft opening was set to be held for cast members on Wednesday ahead of the wider reopening.

The business district filled with shops and restaurants outside Disneyland will have limits on capacity and parking. Guests will be directed to self-park at the Simba lot at Disneyland Drive and Katella Avenue.

EMBED More News Videos

When Disneyland Resort plans to reopen in July, there will be some new health and safety measures in place including mandatory face coverings, temperature checks and physical distancing for guests and cast members.



Guests can expect to have their temperature screened upon entry to the district. Face coverings and physical distancing requirements will also be in place, according to Disney's website.

The district's new operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, though hours for individual businesses may vary.

Pending state and local government approval, Disneyland Resort parks had planned to reopen on July 17 with similar protocols in place, but officials later delayed the reopening of the theme parks and hotel. There was no new date given.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World in Orlando is set to reopen Saturday for the first time since coronavirus-related closures in March.

"Good Morning America" has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Disney World's health and safety measures put in place for guests and employees.

EMBED More News Videos

"Good Morning America's" exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Disney World as it prepares to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimorange countytheme parkdisneycoronavirusdisneylandu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC breaks record for hospitalizations for 3rd straight day
'The Staircase' home in Durham up for sale at $1.9M
WEATHER: More rain today
LIVE: Pence, coronavirus task force hold briefing
Tick season could be worse this year, experts say
Raleigh mom says 2 men pulled gun on her and teen daughter
Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students
Show More
The 411: You can now pin comments on Instagram
New 2020 hurricane prediction warns of more named storms
Wide receiver catches child thrown from burning building
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
US notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health Organization
More TOP STORIES News