Downtown Fayetteville merchants brace for paid parking

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Business owners in downtown Fayetteville say the lack of available parking is hurting their bottom line.They told ABC11 a plan, that would add paid parking, could make things worse."We're having to look at relocating and moving out of the downtown corridor," said J. CO Salon & Blo'Dry Bar owner Joshua Gray-Heim. "I'm actually seeing about a 30 percent decrease on average. When it comes to game days we've seen people try to reschedule when it's not baseball games."The issue is parking.Game-goers park on the street for free near the stadium which forces patrons to pay to park and walk farther.To add to their concerns, the city council could implement paid parking downtown from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. including weekends."As we make our policy, will make sure it's comprehensive and least impactful on these businesses," said Mayor Mitch Colvin.Some businesses are already shutting their doors."I know of at least one business that's already closed because of parking. I know Rude Awakening is in the process of selling their business and if it all goes downhill, we'll have to sell too," said Adam Crawford, owner of the Sweet Palette.