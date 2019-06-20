Society

Downtown Fayetteville merchants brace for paid parking

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Business owners in downtown Fayetteville say the lack of available parking is hurting their bottom line.

They told ABC11 a plan, that would add paid parking, could make things worse.

"We're having to look at relocating and moving out of the downtown corridor," said J. CO Salon & Blo'Dry Bar owner Joshua Gray-Heim. "I'm actually seeing about a 30 percent decrease on average. When it comes to game days we've seen people try to reschedule when it's not baseball games."

The issue is parking.

Game-goers park on the street for free near the stadium which forces patrons to pay to park and walk farther.

To add to their concerns, the city council could implement paid parking downtown from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. including weekends.

"As we make our policy, will make sure it's comprehensive and least impactful on these businesses," said Mayor Mitch Colvin.

Some businesses are already shutting their doors.

"I know of at least one business that's already closed because of parking. I know Rude Awakening is in the process of selling their business and if it all goes downhill, we'll have to sell too," said Adam Crawford, owner of the Sweet Palette.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevilleparkingfayetteville news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Argument over woman led to Durham bar-fight death, prosecutor says
Roxboro restaurant owner accused of paying underage employees for sex acts
EXCLUSIVE: A look inside Drive Shack in Raleigh
6 injured after SUV slams into Raleigh apartment, fire breaks out across street
Grandmother arrested for buying heroin with grandson, deputies say
Company shows 'skyrider' seats at Paris Air Show
VIDEO: Australian detective interrupts own news conference, tackles suspect
Show More
City of Durham helps people with criminal history find work
Williamson and fellow future NBA players kept busy on eve of draft
Fayetteville police looking for man charged with murder of young father
Wake sheriff open to new partnerships as wellness check program ends
'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral
More TOP STORIES News