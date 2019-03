Improving walkability and enhancing trails and parks downtown





Transforming the city hall block into a sports and entertainment area





Create a downtown district





Improve downtown's gateways and foster living





The possibility of a performing arts center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The drafted downtown Fayetteville urban development design plan could mark a significant change for the city. The sketches display a thriving and vibrant district.The city held a public presentation Tuesday and released its findings.The draft recommends the following: