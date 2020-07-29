fayetteville news

Dozens of volunteers repaint defaced 'Black Lives Do Matter' mural around Market House

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the heart of downtown Fayetteville, dozens of volunteers spent a very humid Tuesday evening repainting city-approved street art that was defaced on Sunday evening.

The Cool Spring Downtown District and Fayetteville City Arts Council had no trouble finding volunteers and local artists to fix up the words, "End Racism Now" and "Black Lives Do Matter."

Myah Warren, a local activist who decided to help, said it's great to see the turn out from the community.

"This paint was a way for artists to express themselves, so with that being said, they tried to pretty much take away their voice, so we're trying, we're going to give it right back to them," Warren said.



The vandalism occurred on Sunday evening around 10:30 p.m.

Fayetteville PD says a white Chevrolet Aveo is shown on surveillance video driving around the Market House releasing white paint across the words. FPD is still searching for the driver of that vehicle.

Rakeem Jones, a Fayetteville native and activist, told ABC11 he wanted to show support for a medium that is trying to bring awareness to systemic racism and injustice.

"The arts council...this is their way of fighting, with art. So, who am I not to support them, if we're all fighting for the same thing out here," Jones said.

The city council unanimously voted in favor of the creation of the street art, completing the project, with the help of the arts council, volunteers and Cool Spring Downtown District on June 29.

Jones was present the first time around and wanted to make sure he was here to help a second time.

Volunteers told ABC11 the attack on these powerful words and their message will not deter them from their mission to bring about change in Fayetteville.

"Every time you mess it up, we're going to come right back out here and put it back down," Warren said.

