Society

Driver escapes injury when saguaro cactus pierces windshield

A cactus crashed through the windshield of a car near Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (NorthwestFire/Twitter)

TUCSON, Calif. -- Arizona authorities say a driver escaped injury when his car's windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday on the outskirts of Tucson.

Pima County sheriff's Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median.

The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car's hood.

Jelineo said deputies detained the driver for further investigation after observing signs and symptoms of impairment.

The driver's identity wasn't released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonacar crashcar accidentbuzzworthyu.s. & worldtraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Very disturbing:' Peeper caught on camera on back porch in north Raleigh
NC State receives Notice of Allegations from the NCAA
Head-crash involving BMW, Corvette causes delays on Highway 98
5-year delay left Chavis Park deserted in Raleigh
NTSB: Pilot reported control issues before deadly Hope Mills crash
New 3D images show Durham gas explosion moments after it happened
Storm in Gulf of Mexico expected to turn into Hurricane Barry
Show More
NC lawmaker continues fight to help Fort Bragg soldier battling cancer
Man lured woman out of gas station, punched, raped her: Apex police
Police: 14-year-old arrested after stealing car with baby inside
1-year-old's death under investigation by Robeson Co. sheriff's office
1 trooper loses job amid investigation into ticket padding complaints
More TOP STORIES News