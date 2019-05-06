Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal baby: Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome first child, a boy

Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their first baby, a boy, the royal family just announced.The little bundle of joy is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. The baby is seventh in line to the throne behind dad Prince Harry, cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, uncle Pince William and grandfather Prince Charles.The arrival of their first child marks another milestone at the end of a big year for the couple. They were married on May 19, 2018, and since then have been on trips around the world and have had countless sweet moments interacting with the public.America's favorite royal, who grew up in Los Angeles and attended Northwestern for college, reportedly met Prince Harry in the summer of 2016, just months before the couple went public.The couple recently moved to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle where they got married. The nursery there is reportedly eco-friendly and gender-neutral in design, according to AP.