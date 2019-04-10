Duke Energy turns off the lights for several thousand near RTP for emergency repair

LIGHTS OUT: RTP residents like Bobby had not heard the news of the power outage. We found him and his sister scrambling to make new plans tonight. They had invited friends over to watch a movie. #abc11 #dukepoweroutage pic.twitter.com/IJwORI3ga1 — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) April 10, 2019

LIGHTS OUT: @DukeEnergy's planned power outage in the Research Triangle Park area happened ON SCHEDULE.

8:00 on the dot, all the lights went out -- thousands of homes, hundreds of businesses. pic.twitter.com/xRmmVYLryt — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) April 10, 2019

Duke Energy shut off power for several thousand customers Tuesday evening to complete emergency repairs.The outage will affect customers in the area of Research Triangle Park and neighboring communities.Duke Energy said the emergency repairs to the transmission equipment that serves the area are necessary because of possible storm damage Monday.The outage began right on schedule, at 8 p.m. It is expected to last until 11 p.m."We appreciate your patience as we work to complete this repair," said Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy.The outage mostly affects an area generally bound by I-40 to the north and the Triangle Expressway.Drivers in the area should stay alert for possible stoplight outages.At least one crash occurred in the area affected by the outage. A black SUV and a silver sedan were involved in a crash at South Miami Boulevard and Page Road, a four-way stop where the signals were dark.The SUV flipped, trapping the driver, who was eventually freed. Several children in the other car were shaken up but did not appear to be physically hurt.If you approach an intersection without working stop lights, you should treat it as a four-way stop.