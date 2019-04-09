Duke Energy turning off the lights for several thousand customers near RTP for emergency repair

Duke Energy is shutting off power for several thousand customers Tuesday evening to complete emergency repairs.The outage will impact customers in the area of Research Triangle Park and neighboring communities.Duke Energy says the emergency repairs to the transmission equipment that serves the area are necessary because of possible storm damage Monday.The outage is planned from 8 to 11 p.m. and will occur in an area generally bound by I-40 to the north and the Triangle Expressway.Drivers in the area should stay alert for possible stop light outages. If you approach an intersection without working stop lights, you should treat it as a four-way stop.