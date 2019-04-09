Society

Duke Energy turning off the lights for several thousand customers near RTP for emergency repair

EMBED <>More Videos

Duke Energy is shutting off power for several thousand customers Tuesday evening to complete emergency repairs.

The outage will impact customers in the area of Research Triangle Park and neighboring communities.

Duke Energy says the emergency repairs to the transmission equipment that serves the area are necessary because of possible storm damage Monday.

The outage is planned from 8 to 11 p.m. and will occur in an area generally bound by I-40 to the north and the Triangle Expressway.

Drivers in the area should stay alert for possible stop light outages. If you approach an intersection without working stop lights, you should treat it as a four-way stop.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyresearch triangle parkpower outageduke energyresearch triangle park
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bank robbery suspect on the run after being inadvertently released from hospital
Feds bust $1B Medicare scam that gave unwanted medical braces to seniors
Cold case: 2 men accused of 2002 Robeson County homicide
Troubleshooter helps Sears customer without heat all winter
ABC11 NHL playoff analyst Aaron Ward breaks down Hurricanes vs Capitals
Photographer captures 'pollenpocalypse' over Durham
New food options available at Durham Bulls games; we tried them out
Show More
Store owner helps shoplifter in need instead of calling 911
3-year-old locks dad's iPad for 49 years
Sander faces death penalty after being found guilty of 3 murders
College scandal: New charges for Lori Loughlin, others
Uber driver accused of burglarizing home after dropping off couple at airport
More TOP STORIES News