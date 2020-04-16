Boy at Duke Hospital gets memorable 10th birthday celebration from construction crew, medical staff

You only turn 10 once. Reese's parents, Michelle and Rusty, coordinated with hospital doctors, nurses, staff & the construction crew working outside his window to safely deliver a birthday bike by crane. Happy birthday, Reese!@DukeHospital | #DukeHealth | @Duke_Childrens pic.twitter.com/zMeHgbQ3mH — Duke Health (@DukeHealth) April 15, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Doctors, nurses and a construction crew worked together to pull off an amazing birthday surprise for a boy at Duke Hospital.Reese, a patient at Duke, had a birthday recently and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, wasn't able to get the traditional pomp-and-circumstance for turning the big 1-0.But it was still special and worthy of celebration.Reese watched from his window as a construction crew lifted up a new bike by crane. A "Happy Birthday Reese" banner was unveiled.Looked like a great birthday!