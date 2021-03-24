Society

Duke University investigating racist flyer pinned to Black History Month bulletin board

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke University is investigating a racist flyer found on March 20 pinned to a Black History Month bulletin board.

The flyer appeared to be a toxicology report from George Floyd's autopsy with handwritten notes commenting on the May 2020 incident where a police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes prior to his death.

Floyd's death while in police custody launched a renewed focus on police brutality and racial injustice in America.

Duke University said it is working to determine who put up the flyer and why.

In the meantime, the university warned students that racist actions like this could result in sanctions or other punishments. The findings of the investigation and any possible punishments will be handled publicly in accordance with recent policy changes related to bias incidents.

In the summer of 2020, a summer working group comprised of students, faculty and staff developed a hate and bias policy in an effort to support a more inclusive campus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamracismduke universitygeorge floyd
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6-year-old boy found in Wake County road dies
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
2 NC men accused of drugging, raping woman found dead in Miami hotel room
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours, USPS postmaster says
Jury set for former MN cop's trial in George Floyd death
Part of Wright brothers' 1st airplane now on Mars
COVID-19 restrictions to be eased Friday in NC
Show More
Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions
'The Goldbergs' cast remembers George 'Pops' Segal
Raleigh stabbing suspect arrested
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
LATEST: NC prepares for next reopening stage
More TOP STORIES News