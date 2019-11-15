animals

Duke struggles to catch opossum living in dorm

DURHAM -- Duke University is kicking out an opossum that can't make the grade.

An opossum has illegally taken up residence in the ceiling of a Duke dorm, where students have been complaining about being bitten by fleas.

The school's assistant vice president of student affairs, Joe Gonzalez, told reporters on Wednesday that the school has yet to catch the elusive opossum that students first complained about in October. He says the creature has escaped custody partly because it appears to be splitting its time between the Few Quad dorm and somewhere else.

Reports of fleas also began to surface last month, prompting the school to put students up in another dorm while they fumigated the place. Gonzalez says the opossum may have brought the fleas, but that's unconfirmed. Irritated students are questioning why they're dealing with such conditions at a $78,608-per-year school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamanimals
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Raleigh dog owners urge city to save Dorothea Dix Dog Park
Enjoy a catpuccino at El Gato Coffeehouse!
Cows swept away by Hurricane Dorian swim to safety
Airport therapy cat helping calm nervous travelers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment Hearing Live: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies
Mysterious dog illness that has sickened hundreds identified
Man charged with shooting, killing Raleigh mother
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
Police: Suspects linked to 3 gas station robberies in Wake, Johnston counties
World's largest Starbucks opens in Chicago Friday
Fayetteville residents flood public forum on proposed Civil War Museum
Show More
Road to Recovery volunteers give cancer patients a lift
2 Hoke County teenagers detail armed home invasion
Board game marathon raises $16K for genetic disorder cure
The best places to visit Santa in the Triangle
Hidden Valley Ranch launches a festive holiday line
More TOP STORIES News