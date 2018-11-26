Duke students hold forum after neo-Nazi stickers show up on campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Duke police are investigating a second anti-Semitic incident on campus.
Three Neo-Nazi stickers were found Thursday and promoted the group Identity Evropa.
Stickers promoting a new-Nazi group have popped up on Duke’s campus. I’m being told university police are investigating. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/GOVLVIotPZ— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) November 26, 2018
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the organization aims to recruit college-aged men and transform them into the new face of white nationalism.
Identity Evropa boasted on Twitter how it left its mark on the university.
One user replied back "well done" and another wrote "great work."
The stickers were found just days after a red swastika was painted over a mural, which was meant to honor the 11 people killed in a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
Two Duke students, who identify themselves as Jewish, question if the back-to-back incidents were done by a fellow student. "All these different hate crimes are scary," said Sam Ditesheim.
"l feel like there's definitely been a big uptick in hate speech against all minority groups across college campuses, across the United States and it's definitely a worrying trend," said David Pfieffer. "I think the universities definitely need to take action to create some type of policy towards directly addressing hate speech against all minorities groups."
The Duke Jewish Student Union is holding a private forum Monday night on campus to further discuss the anti-Semitic incidents on campus.