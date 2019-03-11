abc11 together

Durham brothers buy Chick-fil-A meals for service members

A random act of kindness at Chik-Fil-A.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A weekend trip to Chick-fil-A turned out to be a lesson of gratitude and paying it forward for several service members.

Brothers Jonathan and Stephen Full were with their children at the Chick-fil-A on North Roxboro Street in Durham when two members in uniform came through the door.

Jonathan decided he was going to pay for their meals in remembrance of his stepbrother who had committed suicide a week prior and was suffering from severe PTSD after returning from a tour in Iraq.

"It's always been on my mind to pay for some military members' meals when I get the chance," Jonathan said. "It just hit me real good in my heart to do it then. And it just happened."



What the Full brothers were not aware of -- a line of more service members about to enter the restaurant.

Jonathan admitted he was quickly caught off guard.

"Man is there a bus dropped off somewhere? Did we just hit the motherload here," he thought. "What felt moving through my heart is I didn't care if 200 more showed. I was still going to buy the meal."

Stephen stood behind taking photos and was overcome with emotion. He recalled Jonathan shaking hands with the military members and telling them, "Save your money for something more than just feeding yourself. Let us take care of you since you take care of us."



Jonathan's 4-year-old son watched the random act of kindness and said, "What are ya crazy!? There's not going to be any food left!" Then he continued eating his chicken nuggets unbothered.

The Full brothers decided to share their story so others would pay it forward as well. "The real hometown heroes are the ones whose meals were paid for," Stephen said.

Jonathan replied, "A little random act of kindness never hurt nobody."

Chick-fil-A management told ABC11 they are glad the Full brothers used the restaurant as a gathering place to come together and do good for others.
