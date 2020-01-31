Society

Durham DMV helps residents change over to 'Real ID'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday, the Durham Department of Motor Vehicles will host a Real ID Express Day, which will allow residents to update their licenses quickly.

Starting Oct. 1, the federal government will require all U.S. residents to have a Real ID--or a valid U.S. passport in addition to their driver's license--to travel on an airplane, enter federal facilities or visit military bases.

You do not need a Real ID to vote in a federal or state election or drive.

Residents who want to get their N.C. Real ID this weekend can go to the East Durham driver's license office at 101 S. Miami Blvd on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation, to get a Real ID, residents must bring the following original documents, not photocopies, to the driver's license office:

  • Proof of identity and date of birth, such as a birth certificate or unexpired U.S. passport
  • Proof of full Social Security number, such as a social security card, W-2, or 1099 tax form
  • Two documents proving current physical address, such as a driver's license, vehicle registration card, voter registration card, utility bill, cable bill, bank statement, leasing contract or mortgage statement.


The N.C. DMV is planning three more Real ID Express Days--in Garner on April 18 and in Raleigh on April 25 and May 9.
