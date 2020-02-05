Society

Durham Fire Department gives away 500 carbon monoxide detectors

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Fire Department gave away 500 carbon monoxide detectors on Tuesday to help the community.

According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Insurance, Kidde Fire Safety Products donated the 500 alarms to the Durham Fire Department. Carbon monoxide has been a hot topic in the Bull City after residents at McDougald Terrace were displaced due to carbon monoxide concerns.

McDougald Terrace residents have been out of their homes for a month.

Durham fire officials say the alarms are expected to go primarily to private residences that cannot afford an alarm. The giveaway was at Durham Fire Station No. 1 on E. Morgan St.

