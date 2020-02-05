Durham Fire Department installs 500 free carbon monoxide detectors to help McDougald Terrace residents

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Fire Department will install 500 free carbon monoxide detectors into the homes of McDougald Terrace residents.
According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Insurance, Kidde Fire Safety Products donated the 500 alarms to the Durham Fire Department.
McDougald Terrace residents have been out of their homes for a month amid carbon monoxide scares at the public housing complex.
Other Durham residents who believe they have carbon monoxide issues can also get an alarm installed for free.
