Durham Housing Authority residents call for solutions to housing crisis at City Hall rally

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Residents of McDougald Terrace and other Durham Housing Authority properties are hosting a rally outside Durham City Hall on Thursday.The rally will coincide with a City Council meeting as organizers demand immediate action to fix the carbon monoxide issues at McDougald Terrace. This week marks the third week residents have lived in hotels after a voluntary evacuation. Tuesday, residents learned they will spend at least two more weeks in hotels. City leaders are still working to determine how much repairs will cost and when residents will be able to return to their homes.The issues at McDougald Terrace and other DHA properties are not officially on the agenda for Thursday's city council meeting.