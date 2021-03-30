WATCH: Durham kindergarten students call out Tour de France for not allowing women to ride

A group of kindergarteners at Duke School in Durham are getting attention for their response to a school project.
The class was investigating professional cycling as part of their Bike Project when they learned something that didn't sit right with them: Women are not allowed to ride in the Tour de France.
The class decided they needed to use their voices to help right what they see as an inequality.
Watch the students' video below:
Their video caught the eye of a cycling group called Fighting for Equality. The group thanked the students for their support and passion for equal opportunity for all.