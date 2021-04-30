wrongful conviction

Durham man who spent nearly 24 years in prison granted pardon of innocence by Gov. Roy Cooper

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham man granted pardon of innocence by Gov. Cooper

DURHAM, N.C. -- A Durham man who served nearly 24 years behind bars was granted a pardon of innocence by Governor Roy Cooper on Friday.

In 1995, Darryl Anthony Howard was convicted of strangling mother, Doris Washington, and her 13-year-old daughter, Nishonda, and setting their apartment on fire four years prior.

He was sentenced to 80-years in prison -- two consecutive 40-year terms for the two murders and one 40-year term for the arson.

He was freed from jail in 2016 after a judge tossed his conviction, which was tried by the same prosecutor who was later disbarred for lying and misconduct in the Duke University lacrosse rape case.

The trial for Howard started in March of 1995.

Witnesses who lived in the same housing project testified they saw Howard near the crime scene.

Later, DNA testing of samples taken from one of the bodies showed sperm left by a convicted felon who has a history of drug dealing and violence against women, Howard's attorneys from the New York-based Innocence Project said in court filings.

Read the pardon in it's entirety here.


"It is important to continue our efforts to reform the justice system and to acknowledge wrongful convictions," Governor Cooper wrote in a statement on Friday. "After carefully reviewing Darryl Anthony Howard's case, I am granting him this Pardon of Innocence."

After Howard was released, Durham District Attorney Roger Echols said he would not retry him in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamdurham countyjailconviction overturnedroy cooperprisonwrongful convictiondurham county news
Copyright © 2021 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
WRONGFUL CONVICTION
After decades in jail, Ronnie Long says his life is worth more than $750K
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
Gov. Cooper pardons 5 wrongfully convicted men
Ronnie Long seeks pardon from Gov. Cooper
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Easy work from home job might be new spin on old scam
Expanded capacity limits providing hope to NC businesses
Buttigieg, Emhoff join Cooper to tout transportation at Raleigh's Union Station
LATEST: Outdoor mask requirement ends
Elizabeth City students disappointed in decision to house law enforcement officers
How child hot car deaths can be prevented
Anxiety, not problems with shots, caused adverse reactions, officials say
Show More
Lawsuit: Black woman was pulled out of car by hair during NC traffic stop
Josh Duggar faces child porn charges
Guillen's supervisor sexually harassed her, Army says
90 found in Houston home, prompting human smuggling investigation
Wake Tech students join North Carolina COVID-19 vaccination efforts
More TOP STORIES News