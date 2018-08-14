SOCIETY

Durham police officer given Heartsaver Hero Award for saving two lives

EMBED </>More Videos

A Durham police officer has been awarded the Heartsaver Hero Award after he saved two lives. (Credit: Durham police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Durham police officer has been awarded the Heartsaver Hero Award after he saved two lives.

The Durham Police Department posted about the honor on its Facebook page saying, "We would like to congratulate Squad 1-A Officer H.C. Booth for saving two lives this year. He has been given a Heartsaver Hero Award from the American Heart Association for his actions."



Police said officer H.C. Booth joined the department in Feb. 2017.

In March, during an "unknown problem" call, Booth and two other officers found a man passed out in a car with no pulse.

The officers managed to pull the man out of the car, and Booth started performing chest compressions on him until he felt a pulse.

The man was treated and survived.

Booth's second heroic act came in July after he was flagged down by a man who told him about an unconscious woman who was lying on a porch.

Again, Booth located the victim and started chest compressions until a pulse returned.

She was taken to the hospital, treated and made a full recovery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydurham policeawardpolice officerdurham county newsfeel goodDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Pregnant NC mom of twins embarrassed after being questioned for shoplifting
Sharknado in the sky? Man spots cloud shaped as shark
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect in Raleigh officer-involved shooting, chase identified
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
Woman fatally stabbed in Raleigh
Chapel Hill High School cancels varsity football season
Moore Co. sheriff expected to release 911 calls in fatal shooting of man
22 dead, 8 injured after highway bridge collapses in Italy
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog', a 'lowlife'
Show More
Trooper: Driver looking at GPS knocks down power lines on I-95
Firefighters rescue person from burning Fayetteville home
Kyron Hinton files lawsuit against Wake County Sheriff's Office, deputy
This A.M.: Top headlines you need to read
Firefighters feed fish after family forced to evacuate during fire
More News