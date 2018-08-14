A Durham police officer has been awarded the Heartsaver Hero Award after he saved two lives.The Durham Police Department posted about the honor on its Facebook page saying, "We would like to congratulate Squad 1-A Officer H.C. Booth for saving two lives this year. He has been given a Heartsaver Hero Award from the American Heart Association for his actions."Police said officer H.C. Booth joined the department in Feb. 2017.In March, during an "unknown problem" call, Booth and two other officers found a man passed out in a car with no pulse.The officers managed to pull the man out of the car, and Booth started performing chest compressions on him until he felt a pulse.The man was treated and survived.Booth's second heroic act came in July after he was flagged down by a man who told him about an unconscious woman who was lying on a porch.Again, Booth located the victim and started chest compressions until a pulse returned.She was taken to the hospital, treated and made a full recovery.