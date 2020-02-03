Durham Rescue Mission throws Super Bowl party for homeless

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One rescue mission in Durham led an effort to make sure everyone could spend Sunday evening watching the Super Bowl.It's estimated that some 300 men and women will spend the evening watching the Super Bowl at the Durham Rescue Mission homeless shelter.The gathering provided a full course meal to attendees. The party even joined by staff from Thrills from the Grills in Durham, who spent the day cooking up 36 gallons of chili to serve."It's fun. I just want to see everybody happy," Zavier Vereen said as he prepared a table.The party not only served as a good deed to the homeless, it was evident that it meant just as much for the staff that were attending. Robert Taylor, a pastor and a recovering drug addict arrived at the Durham Rescue Mission not too long ago."Even though we're here at the mission we don't look at it as a mission, but being one big house, one big family and loving brothers pulling together to make our lives better and different," said Taylor.The dinner opened with a motivational speech from former football player Todd Burks.