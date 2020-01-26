Durham woman wins $5 million in two lottery games

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A North Carolina woman seems to have a knack for winning lottery scratch-off games.
The N.C. Education Lottery says in a news release that Linda Tate of Durham won a $1 million prize this week after playing the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off game.
In August 2018, Tate won $4 million after playing Millionaire Bucks.
After required state and federal taxes were withheld, Tate took home $424,509 for her latest triumph.
The $10,000,000 Colossal Cash game started in August 2018 with four top prizes of $10 million and 21 $1 million prizes. Two $10 million prizes remain to be won.
