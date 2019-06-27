Society

Woman at retirement home proves you're never too old for a Slip'N Slide

ZANESVILLE, Ohio -- A resident at an assisted living facility in Zanesville, Ohio proved you're never too old to enjoy a Slip 'N Slide!

According to Storyful, The Oaks at NorthPointe shared the video, writing: "Senior Health and Wellness Day was full of laughs and fun!"

Millie, who lives at the retirement home, is seen happily sliding along a piece of tarpaulin while sitting on a huge inflatable duck.

Employees helped Millie along the makeshift Slip 'N Slide as she appeared to have the time of her life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelderlyohiou.s. & worldfeel goodretirement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pool at center of racist controversy to close at end of 2019 season
Body cam video released in deadly Durham officer-involved shooting
Brothers rescued from Johnston Co. river after reporting gator in water
Discrepancies emerge in Moore County teacher sex case
Rocky Mount man traveled to Mebane to meet minor for sex, sheriff says
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
Raleigh Police investigate bank robbery on Capital Blvd
Show More
Travel trend: Experts offer to plan mystery vacation
Apple design chief behind iPhone leaving company
Nipsey Hussle case: 'Snitching talk preceded shooting, documents say
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
Supreme Court rules courts can't stop gerrymandering in NC or nation
More TOP STORIES News