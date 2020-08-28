FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jordan Knox is a third grade teacher at Honeycutt Elementary in Fayetteville.
The mother of one recently completed her Master's Degree from the American College of Education.
SEE MORE HEROES HERE
In addition, Knox is attempting to become a business owner with intentions of opening Sweet Temptations by Jordyy soon.
"Mom, you're the best teacher of all time," exclaimed her son. "I love you! I love you! I love you!"
"Even with being her sister, I am older and I learn so much so much from Jordan. She's such an inspiration and so loving," said her sister.
"Jordan spends countless hours preparing amazing activities for both her son and her students," Jordan's aunt said.
Share Your Heroes: Elementary school teacher Jordan Knox inspires people who know her
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News