Society

Elizabeth City State students disappointed in university's decision to house law enforcement officers

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ECSU students disappointed in university's decision to house law enforcement officers

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are no students on campus at Elizabeth City State University right now. The only people in their dorms are law enforcement officers, brought in from across the state. Now, some members of the student body say they're disappointed with the university.

"It's just like ... a punch in the stomach. It really hurts," said Quentin Williams, a junior at the university.

On Sunday night, Williams got an email from the university.

"It was really just like, OK wait, y'all sending us home?" Williams said.

RELATED: At least 2 arrests made as Elizabeth City police face off with protesters

At 10 p.m., the student body was told it needed to move out of the dorms by noon Thursday. Then Williams found out that Elizabeth City leaders asked the Historically Black University to provide housing for law enforcement officers from other jurisdictions who are assisting local police with demonstrations and crowd control.

"As someone who put so much time, so much energy, so much dedication into the university - it was like a slap in the face," Williams said.

In a statement, ECSU disputed that students were kicked out of dorm rooms.

"As a public university, ECSU has an obligation to support other public agencies in times of need, just as we count on their help when the campus makes a request," the university said in a statement. "None of the rooms being used were previously occupied by students. The decision to close residence halls was made in anticipation of the City declaring a state of emergency on Monday morning."

Williams said this decision is making him question his decision to stay a Viking.

"The school does care sometimes, but when it was time to stand with the students in the matter that really mattered with something that's happening worldwide -- as an HBCU, I think they took the wrong stance," Williams said.

The last day of classes has also been pushed back to next week and finals the week after that. It's still unclear what will happen to the university's graduation ceremony.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncprotestandrew brown jr.deputy involved shootingcollege student
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buttigieg, Emhoff join Cooper to tout transportation at Raleigh's Union Station
LATEST: Outdoor mask requirement ends Friday
Anxiety, not problems with shots, caused adverse reactions, officials say
Lawsuit: Black woman was pulled out of car by hair during NC traffic stop
Josh Duggar faces child porn charges
Guillen's supervisor sexually harassed her, Army probe concludes
90 found in Houston home, prompting human smuggling investigation
Show More
Wake Tech students join North Carolina COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Disaster girl sells ownership of viral photo for big bucks
ABC11's Chris Hohmann and Tisha Powell to retire
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
At least 2 arrests made as Elizabeth City police face off with protesters
More TOP STORIES News