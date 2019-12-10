u.s. & world

Maryland company surprises 198 employees with $10M holiday bonus

BALTIMORE, Md. -- A Maryland company surprised its 198 employees with a $10 million holiday bonus on Saturday.

The Baltimore-based real estate firm, St. John Properties recently achieved its goal of developing 20 million square feet space in eight states.

The company's founder and chairman, Edward St. John surprised the employees at the annual holiday celebration.

Each of them opened a red envelope that revealed their surprise bonus.

The average employee is getting $50,000 of the share, but the size their years of service. Some are getting six-figure bonuses upwards of $250,000.

"To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives," said Edward St. John. "I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn't think of a better way to show it."

Many of the employees, who were moved to tears, say they're using the money to pay off their mortgages and children's education.
