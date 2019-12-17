abc11 together

Every year, Rocky Mount toy drive helps more children have a merry Christmas

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
Toys, rows and rows of them, filled a vacant store space inside Rocky Mount's Golden East Mall. They were there for pickup Tuesday by advocates for disadvantaged children in the area, Everything available for free, including bikes, balls, even a flat-screen TV, came from generous people who donated to Joshua's Toy Drive.

Seventeen-year-old Joshua Moore told ABC11, "I'm very blessed. I want to thank the Lord for all these toys. He's blessed us to help all these kids."

As a child, Moore came up with the idea of soliciting donations of toys and other gifts many children dream of but rarely receive.

His mother, Samantha Moore, said back when he was much younger, "He would go through his toys; they were hardly ever used. They looked like new, and he wanted to donate them to somebody who could use them."

Inspiration led to action.

"It was a lot to start with. And each year, it's gotten bigger and bigger and now, all this," Joshua said, gesturing toward the room full of donated items.

Mike Harper, owner of Harper's Nursery smiled while he said, "We think a lot of Josh, and what he's doing is amazing. It really is."

Another toy drive supporter, Taylor Whitley, is a member of a church that also collected donations of toys and money for the toy drive. But Tuesday, he wasn't quite ready for the volume of donations on display.

"I was shocked. You know, when you see a picture you think of a good-sized room," Whitley said. "But then you actually see it in person, you see rows and rows of toys. With pictures, it doesn't do it justice."

Wendy Sherrod of Harper's Nursery agreed.

"It's awesome," Sherrod said. "I look at the toys and think about how many kids Josh is helping this year."

Samantha Moore said organizers deal with volunteers, most of whom know some prospective recipients.

"They'll go through, pick out what each child needs," she said. "Then they'll carry it back to the school, bundle it up, and then the parents come pick it up."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrocky mountedgecombe countynash countyncchristmas gifttoy driveholidayabc11 togethergood newsfeel goodtoys
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Christmas gifts donated to Fayetteville family with deaf mother, young girl
Green Chair Project looks to help children in Wake County
1.7 million meals donated to ABC11 Together Food Drive
Sanford man crafts hundreds of wooden toys for children in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SRO who slammed student charged with child abuse
Fort Bragg soldier wins fight to change medical malpractice law
Cold front moves through NC bringing storms, wind
Durham police search for credit card theft suspect
Microsoft to create 500 new jobs in Morrisville
Pope removes shroud of secrecy from clergy sex abuse cases
Post office worker wins $500K lottery jackpot
Show More
Citizens catch Amber Alert suspect at gas station
Raleigh Radiology branch suspends mammography services
Documents show UNC paid $75K to keep Confederate group off campus
Parents upset after consultants' decision to keep MVP curriculum
Does it really snow 10 days after we hear thunder?
More TOP STORIES News