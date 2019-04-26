Society

Experts use technology to help customers spot fakes handbags

EMBED <>More Videos

Is your designer handbag a fake?

By
Is your designer handbag a fake?

A Triangle company can now help you find out.

National Pawn and Jewelry is the first store in the Triangle to use artificial intelligence technology to help spot super fakes.

Reports show as many as one in six shoppers is tricked into buying counterfeit luxury items. This technology, called Entrupy, can verify luxury handbags by analyzing the leather and other materials to determine if the item is authentic.

If you have an item and want to be sure it's the real deal, National Pawn and Jewelry is offering free authentications at its Raleigh location at 6740 Fleetwood Drive.

The event is this Saturday, April 27 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncmoneyshopping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Severe thunderstorm watch for areas northeast of the Triangle
Officer Ainsworth released from hospital over 3 months after shooting
Kids II recalls all rocking sleepers due to infant deaths, CPSC says
Parents of Paige Merical hold flag-raising ceremony to honor life
1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Apex
Take a picture with the Stanley Cup at Brewgaloo in downtown Raleigh
ABC11 Together: Raleigh kids holding Saturday food drive to benefit other kids
Show More
Apple watch lost at sea still works 6 months later
$1M in property damage in Orange Co. after last week's severe weather
Parrot seized after warning owners of police arrival
Carjacking suspect remains at large after Mebane police chase
New law could stop telemarketers from using fake phone numbers
More TOP STORIES News