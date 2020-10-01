Society

Facebook's latest development lets you message non-users

Facebook just took a big step to achieve one of its goals.

Last year, the popular social networking site announced its plans to integrate Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. On Wednesday, Facebook announced its development.

In the latest developments, Instagram users will now be able to direct-message their friends on messenger without needing a Facebook account.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, linked all three platforms. By doing so, it could solidify Facebook's dominance over the messaging market.

The move could also protect the social media giant from being broken up as it faces anti-trust scrutiny from government regulators.

Have you tried it out?

SEE ALSO: Facebook trying to block false information as election nears
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywhatsappfacebooksocial mediau.s. & worldinstagram
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Hillside High closes due to probable COVID-19 case
Local business owners weigh pros and cons of Phase 3 announcement
Teen girl in 'serious condition' following stabbing in Raleigh
Bars, movie theaters can open with restrictions, Cooper announces
Reparations could be coming to Black Americans in California
Goldsboro ghost tours evoke spirit of Halloween
Weather: A nice start to October
Show More
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend mourning loss of child to miscarriage
Police searching for missing Wilson man
Roach infestation has advocates demanding Durham public housing action
'Seriously injured' shooting victim walks into Raleigh WakeMed
American, United Airlines furlough thousands
More TOP STORIES News