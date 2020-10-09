FACEism

FACEism: Ellis Island, where millions of immigrants sought hope, opportunity

ELLIS ISLAND, NEW YORK -- One of the most romantic words in all the world is "hope."

It's what made America what it is today.

There was a time when, no matter where you were in the world, or how difficult your struggles, if you could make your way to this country there would be "hope" for you.

In this sixth episode of FACeism, we look at Ellis Island - the symbol of hope for millions of immigrants.

Ellis Island opened in 1892 in New York Harbor within view of the Statue of Liberty and served for decades as the nation's busiest immigration station. It is now a national monument and museum site.

We hear the story of the island through the perspective of ranger Douglas Treem, who delights in telling the stories of the immigrants, including his own ancestors, who found their opportunity in America.

Note: The video above was filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mission of the FACEism series is to expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

The other installments in FACEism can be found here.
