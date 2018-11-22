Falcon Children's Home focuses on thankfulness for Thanksgiving

The Falcon Children's Home houses nearly 100 kids who either don't have family or come from challenging households.Despite that, they said there's plenty to be thankful for."I get to be with my baby and my baby gets to be with me in my custody. I have a family at home too," said 19-year-old Haley.She has lived at the home for two years. While she has a family to spend time with during the holidays, others don't."It can be sad at times. Even today when we had our Thanksgiving luncheon, I sat back and watched the children. There were some who were sad. For many, I knew it was their first time being away from home on a major holiday," said house parent Cheryl Walker. "They try to participate, laugh and be a part of the group, but you can tail they miss home. It really affects the children."So as you gather around with family and friends to fellowship this holiday season, remember there's plenty to be grateful for."If the students were not here, where would they be," said Haley.