Wayne County fallen trooper remembered at small memorial service

MT. OLIVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family and fellow troopers will honor a fallen comrade Tuesday.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nolan Sanders died in a crash in his patrol car Friday night.

Under the statewide stay-at-home order, family will not hold a public memorial service for Sanders.

In compliance with the order, a private graveside service will be held in Mt. Olive for Sanders' family and troopers assigned to Wayne County.

If you would like to watch the service, you may do so on the North Carolina Highway Patrol Facebook page at 11 a.m.

A public ceremony will be planned for a later date.
