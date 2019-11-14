Society

Family decks out house with 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' theme for special cause

WADSWORTH, Ohio -- For the past seven years, Rachel and Greg Osterland have decorated their home to look like the popular Griswold house from the movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" in order to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis research.

This year, the Wadsworth, Ohio, couple is stepping up their "Christmas Vacation" themed holiday display by adding an RV, hoping to attract more attention and raise more funds.

A teacher and students from Wadsworth High School's automotive technologies program are helping the couple recreate the rustic holiday RV seen in the Christmas movie.

"We painted it with some house latex paint and came up with a plan to make it look rustic," says Pete Alexander, Wadsworth High School auto teacher. "It's ready to take for a drive right now, but I don't know how far I'd take it."

The Osterland couple plans to unveil their display on Black Friday and hope to add to the $7,000 they've raised over the years to a good cause.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyohioholiday lightsholidaymoviechristmasu.s. & worldmedical researchfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 3, injures 3
Suspect shot dead in Wilson robbery tried to sexually assault worker, police say
Police: Suspects linked to 3 gas station robberies in Wake, Johnston counties
Northampton County deputy responding to call dies in crash
Save big in the stores by doing this one simple thing
Death investigation underway at Nashville apartment complex
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
Show More
9 water main breaks in Durham on Thursday; repairs continue on 2
NC Marine accused of murder believed to be in Virginia
91-year-old woman scammed out of $70K
$1B development plan announced for midtown Raleigh
Johnston County teen barely escapes double-fatal DWI wreck
More TOP STORIES News