abc11 together

Spring Lake family forced out by Hurricane Florence finally home for the holidays

By
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Christmas is a big deal at the Evan's household. For the first time since Hurricane Florence, they finally have a home to deck the halls.

"Hurricane Florence came in, left five feet ten inches of water here in the house," said Regina Evans.

ABC11 first introduced you to Regina Evans back in March. The disaster recovery specialist and grandmother recently adopted her grandkids and was struggling to recover herself.

Spring Lake disaster specialist helps others after Hurricane Florence while struggling herself

"Just about everything was lost. Over a hundred thousand dollars' worth of damage," said Evans.

To make matters worse, she had no flood insurance. Despite living less than a mile from the Little River, her home wasn't in a flood plain.

"We were denied by the step program, we had contractors that weren't good people so we had to battle that."

Thanks to community help, Evan's party of six now has a place to call home. Evan's held back tears as she remembered the hardship.

I-Team: Some hurricane victims might wait years for relief money

"Not being able to live here. You have to pay rent, mortgage. You're trying to get your life in order and stay grounded. It was a lot," said Evans.

These days dozens of gifts surrounded their Christmas tree. But in true Evans fashion, many of them weren't for their own families.

The Evans adopted six other families, remembering how the community came together for them.

"Last Christmas when we were in the position we were in people were bringing stuff to the girls left and right. It was heartwarming and it really stuck to me. No matter what we have to do somebody else is going to have a good Christmas," said Lloyd Evans.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyspring lakechristmasabc11 togetherhurricane florencehurricane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Fayetteville 8-year-old in need of kidney spending Christmas at hospital
Teaching children gratitude during the holidays
Durham Rescue Mission gives 4K toys during Xmas feast
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer musical coming to Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Bojangles' robbed, manager's vehicle stolen
Researchers genetically improve NC Christmas trees
LIST: Festive holiday light displays in our area
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Nash County Sheriff calls new spending directive 'sabotage'
Chicago children fight off carjacker who tried to steal family car
Internal police investigation launched after Rapper DaBaby cited for pot
Show More
Trader Joe's recalls products amid Listeria concerns
Falling catfish shatters NC woman's windshield
Volunteers pass out teddy bears to hospital patients
List of stores open on Christmas Eve
Idaho siblings missing since September believed to be in 'serious danger'
More TOP STORIES News