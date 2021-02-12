fatal shooting

'It doesn't make sense': Family, friends of slain Raleigh UPS driver grieve after senseless murder

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dylan Wall began most workdays at the UPS hub on Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh. His truck was loaded before he heads out on his route through downtown. Wall did all that on Wednesday. But, he never returned. Now, his family and friends in mourning.

"Why it happened; how it happened; and to him specifically. It doesn't make sense to me," said Wall's friend and fellow UPS driver Holden Howell.



Howell started on the job at UPS three years ago, he says Wall was the first friend he made at the delivery company. The night after Wall was murdered in cold blood while making a delivery on South East Street, Howell is still filled with shock and so many questions.

RELATED: 23-year-old UPS driver killed in downtown Raleigh shooting; suspect in custody

"It's so surreal. When you hear it you say, that can't be real, it can't be real. And when it was confirmed that it was Dylan, it's nothing short of a tragedy," Howell said. "The whole company is in shock, everybody. It's had such an effect."

Thirty-year-old Stephen Bynem is charged with Wall's murder. Bynem's address is listed as 613 South East Street, just two doors down from the house wall where Wall was making his delivery. Raleigh police say Bynem walked outside, fatally shooting Wall. Eyewitnesses heard six to eight shots.


As Bynem faced a judge Thursday morning, the victim's mother was overcome with emotion -- lunging at her son's accused killer.

"I'm his mother," she screamed at Bynem before rushing out of the courtroom in tears.

WATCH THE VIDEO:
EMBED More News Videos

In court on Thursday, Dylan Scott Wall's mother became emotional, lunging and yelling toward the suspect.



Howell said, foremost, Wall was a family man. "To a lot of people who don't know Dylan, he was the type of person that helped out his parents, took care of his wife, who was a full-time student, took care of his son. He was the glue that held his family together."


Wall's wife of one year and his five-year-old son Aiden are now grieving and donations are flooding into an online fundraiser for the family organized by Howell as a way to give back to the friend who gave everything to those he loved.

"I'm just trying to see how far I can take this fundraiser. I really want to give that family as much as i possibly can," Howell said.

As this story is published, the GoFundMe for Dylan Wall's family was nearing $30,000. A downtown Raleigh church has offered to host the funeral free of charge.

Bynem remains the Wake County Jail with no bond. He is due back in court on March 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighwake countyfatal shootingman killedupswake county newsraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse
Mother of UPS driver killed in Raleigh becomes emotional in court
Virginia man shot, killed in Fayetteville parking lot
19-year-old shot, killed in Rocky Mount, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of slain pregnant woman issues emotional statement
Market House supporters plead with Fayetteville leaders to leave it be
LATEST: COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa found in NC
Texas nurse reports for work after crawling out of deadly pileup
Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Central NC
Mother of UPS driver killed in Raleigh becomes emotional in court
State health leaders addressing disparities in LGBTQ community
Show More
Heritage Middle School educator is WCPSS Teacher of the Year
Why stimulus checks may appear to impact your tax refund
US will have enough COVID vaccine for 300 million people by July: Biden
Advocates push for Pauli Murray's place in civil-rights pantheon
Gaston Volunteer Fire Dept. set to have 1st Black female graduate
More TOP STORIES News