Family members raise money after father, daughter die in Orange County fire

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family members of a father and daughter who died in an Orange County fire are raising money for their funerals on GoFundMe.
Alan and Betsy Gourley died Sunday night after a fire engulfed their home.
Mebane fire officials said the fire started on the porch and with Alan Gourley and Betsy Gourley inside.
Mebane Fire Chief Bob Louis said Betsy Gourley used a wheelchair and had limited mobility. She and her father were found in a front room.
In a post on the GoFundMe page, the family wrote, "Not only did our family lose two beautiful and kind souls but everyone they touched lost something special as well." They added that they hope for some financial help as they plan two funerals.
The GoFundMe has raised $2,000 of a $10,000 goal. Click here to donate.
Family member Alyssa Carroll also said they are hosting a bake sale Sunday at China King, near the intersection of North First Street and Stage Coach Road in Mebane.
