Andrew Brown Jr.

Elizabeth City community prepares for Andrew Brown Jr. service

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rev. Drumwright says he will lead march ahead of Brown's public viewing

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Keystone Barbershop was buzzing Saturday. Between haircuts and shape-ups, barbers and customers' hearts are heavy.

"It's a shame. He didn't have to be dead. He shouldn't be dead. But you know how it is," said William McCaffity, barber.

McCaffity has called Elizabeth City home for the most of his life.

"I couldn't believe that we would go through something like this. They just went to kill the man, it looked like to me," McCaffity said.

Pasquotank County Sheriff releases names of deputies who shot at Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City

With every customer, McCaffity said Andrew Brown Jr.'s death is top of mind. And on Sunday, his family, friends and community members will be able to pay their respects after he was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies while serving a warrant.

"Elizabeth City is really standing tall in this moment," said Rev. Greg Drumwright.

Civil rights activist Rev. Drumwright will be leading a march with Brown's family before the public viewing, continuing the peaceful demonstrations demanding justice.

EMBED More News Videos

On Sunday, civil rights activist Rev. Greg Drumwright will lead a march with Andrew Brown Jr.'s family before the public viewing.





And McCaffity said he's proud of his community.

"I'm thinking they're stronger than people thought they were," McCaffity said.

Brown's family will make a 1.5 mile march before the viewing.

The public viewing is from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Museum of the Albemarle.

'The pandemic wasn't this difficult': Elizabeth City businesses say curfew does more harm than good

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncandrew brown jr.deputy involved shootingrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANDREW BROWN JR.
No end in sight for protesters demands for release of NC bodycam video
Law enforcement officers to leave Elizabeth City dorms
At least 2 arrests made as Elizabeth City police face off with protesters
Elizabeth City businesses say curfew does more harm than good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
John Legend delivers Duke University's 2021 commencement speech
3 stabbed in Raleigh overnight, police say
Americans optimistic after Biden's 1st 100 days: POLL
11-year-old hurt in Rocky Mount shooting; police investigating
2 dead after boat with 25 aboard capsizes in San Diego
No end in sight for protesters demands for release of NC bodycam video
Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino
Show More
Silver Alert issued for missing Franklin County teen
2 people injured in shooting at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville
NC A&T football star, Goldsboro native taking his talents to CFL
Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
Boone shooter attacked father with knife days earlier, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News