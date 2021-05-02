Elizabeth City community prepares for Andrew Brown Jr. service

"It's a shame. He didn't have to be dead. He shouldn't be dead. But you know how it is," said William McCaffity, barber.
McCaffity has called Elizabeth City home for the most of his life.
"I couldn't believe that we would go through something like this. They just went to kill the man, it looked like to me," McCaffity said.
With every customer, McCaffity said Andrew Brown Jr.'s death is top of mind. And on Sunday, his family, friends and community members will be able to pay their respects after he was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies while serving a warrant.
"Elizabeth City is really standing tall in this moment," said Rev. Greg Drumwright.
Civil rights activist Rev. Drumwright will be leading a march with Brown's family before the public viewing, continuing the peaceful demonstrations demanding justice.
And McCaffity said he's proud of his community.
"I'm thinking they're stronger than people thought they were," McCaffity said.
Brown's family will make a 1.5 mile march before the viewing.
The public viewing is from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Museum of the Albemarle.
