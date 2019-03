RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a fallen soldier has learned they will receive a new home.The announcement was made Thursday night at the 2019 Home Marketing Awards at the Raleigh Convention Center.Amy Dozier lost her husband 11 years ago after an attack in Iraq.Dozier and her daughter will get a new home in Apex, courtesy of Operation Coming Home.The Doziers will receive their home around Veteran's Day in November.