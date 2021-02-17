Family of Fuquay-Varina teen handcuffed after buying stolen dirt bike demands accountability from town officials

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners heard calls for change at a Tuesday meeting after a 14-year-old was handcuffed for a crime he did not commit.
On January 30, Malcolm Ziglar was in his front yard with a friend. Fuquay-Varina police officers pulled up and within seconds both boys were handcuffed.
"They asked me if I was Malcolm and I said yes. And they said, 'Malcolm Ziglar?' And I said, 'Yes.' They said, 'Do you have any ID on you?' And I said, 'No,' and I was put in handcuffs," Malcolm said.
Malcolm and his dad bought a dirt bike on Facebook marketplace. The teenager fixed up the bike to resell it, never realizing they bought a stolen bike.
Ziglar's parents said officers ignored pleas from Malcolm to get his father. Malcolm's friend was released after he told police he was not involved in the sale.
The executive director of Emancipate NC and Ziglar's mother demanded change at Tuesday's meeting.
"We are asking you to use the powers you have to ensure there is a cultural assessment done of your police department. We are asking you to use your power to create a board for oversight of law enforcement," said Dawn Blagrove, of Emancipate NC.
Ziglar's mother Ty asked that the body camera video be released without edits and asked for an individual citizens' review board to review concerns and police actions.
Commissioner Harris said his heart goes out to the family and introduced a motion for the existing public safety committee to meet and make recommendations to the full board. The motion passed with the commissioners agreeing it was an important start to move the community forward.
