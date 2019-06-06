Society

VIDEO: Father pretends to have adorable 'conversation' with infant son

A father and his infant son have gone viral after an adorable video surfaced of the two pretending to have a "conversation."

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook by the toddler's mother, Shanieke Pryor, shows the toddler, who cannot speak, having a full conversation with his father.

Despite the toddler's babbling, his father Deztin Pryor, attempts to communicate with him.

"They need to work on that, right?" Deztin said.

"Yea," the toddler responds while pointing his finger to the television screen.

Deztin continues the conversation by asking his son if he saw something on the TV.

The toddler responded, "No," before continuing his sentence in baby-talk.

The adorable video, which lasts about one minute, has been shared more than 1.1 million times on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyviral videofacebooksocial mediatoddleru.s. & worldgood news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Perfect storm' of events caused 30-car pileup on I-40, NCDOT says
One dead in crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Hania Aguilar's murder
5-year-old dies in Robeson County after being caught in crossfire
Mom identifies son as man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot
Showers, storms likely over next several days
Country singer's son, 3, dies in 'tragic accident'
Show More
Rev. Barber found guilty of trespassing
Company will pay you $1,000 to use flip phone for a week
VIDEO: Thief steals 2 packages from Brier Creek doorstep
Teen bitten by shark will get free prosthetic leg
WW2 D-Day ceremony at NC General Assembly
More TOP STORIES News