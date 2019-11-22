Society

Father of bride surprises New Jersey couple with epic flash mob at wedding

HILLSBOROUGH, New Jersey -- The father of the bride at a wedding in New Jersey pulled off an epic surprise to make his daughter's big day even more special.

Moments after Alex and Tommy Ellison walked down the aisle on Nov. 16 at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware, they were met with confusion and then tears when a flash mob broke out in song to "Going to the Chapel of Love."

"So this was very risky on my part, because if this went sideways, I just ruined my daughter's wedding," Alex's dad Neil Hudes said.

Only 12 of the 170 guests knew what was going on, and Hudes was the mastermind behind it all.

"At first she was like, 'what is this' and then it turned into 'oh my god' and then turned into tears and when she saw Jake, more tears," Hudes said.

The bride's brother, Jake, has autism and she really wanted the 28-year-old to be a part of her special day without overwhelming him.

"When I approached him I wasn't quite sure how he was going to react, but he was all in, it was incredible," Hudes said.

Everyone agreed - he nailed it.

"What a relief, after it was all over for me, are you kidding, it was great, the rest of the wedding just flew, it was wonderful," Hudes said.

It was a moment that Alex and her family - especially Jake - will never forget.
