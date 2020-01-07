Society

Fayetteville businesses feel Fort Bragg deployment in bottom lines

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The sudden deployment of hundreds of Fort Bragg soldiers not only left families at a loss, but businesses who serve the military community as well.

Beth Wallace, who owns Beth's Sew"N"Sew, said her week has been busy. Wallace sewed uniform patches for Fort Bragg soldiers at her tailor shop. Like most businesses, she was closed New Year's Day, but when her soldiers heading to the Middle East needed last minute alterations, she opened her doors.

"As we worked, more people came in. More messages and more orders of name tags," Wallace said. "We came here until 6 o'clock making name tags."

RELATED: Families of Fort Bragg soldiers deployed to Middle East preparing for new normal

The orders brought a boost to her bottom line, but a painful reminder of the four Fort Bragg soldiers ambushed in Niger in 2017.

"They were my customers. So just think of what's running in my mind when these kids are going," Wallace said.

At American Tattoo Society on Yadkin Road, cancellations started rolling in as early as New Year's Day. Owner Ryan Harrell said most of his clientele are military personnel and with the sudden deployment, tattoo artists here lost thousands of dollars between Thursday and Saturday.

"Some of the people who cancelled weren't actually leaving, but they weren't sure. Better to be safe than sorry. We pushed appointments back," Harrell said. "It's a part of being in Fayetteville and being a part of Fort Bragg. We've been through something like this before."

Tuesday evening, the Pentagon said it was not releasing any further information on troop movement.
