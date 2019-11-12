Fayetteville businesses honor POWs, MIAs with 'table for one' on Veterans Day

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several local businesses in Downtown Fayetteville displayed POW/MIA tables in their store fronts this Veterans Day.The community-wide collaboration was organized by the Cool Spring Downtown District and involved Charley's Pub, Holmes Security Systems, Rude Awakening Coffee House, Fayetteville Breastfeeding Center, Huske, The Shops at 123 Hay Street and City Center Gallery & Books.The round tables, covered in a white tablecloth, showed multiple items that represent the fate of the service member and the toll it takes on the family.Dave Foster, the Marketing and Sales Manager at Holmes Security Systems, said this was their first year participating in the tradition."It is just a great way to highlight and give tribute to our service members," Foster said.Former airman Eugene Hawks and his wife brought WWII veteran Richard Maceo-McLeod out to downtown for the holiday, checking him out of the VA living facility for the day."We've had a great friendship, still are having a great friendship," Hawks said.Hawks said the tables on display were admirable."Don't, let's not forget these guys. I mean, they're American soldiers, that's what they are," Hawks said.Hawks and Maceo-McLeod both served in the Air Force, one during Vietnam, and the other in WWII. They said they understand the cost of freedom.The 87-year-old veteran calling each day of life a gift."I love living because I play my piano any time. I can do just about anything I want to," Maceo-McLeod said.Local business owners understand the price as well, many telling ABC11 they have family or friends that are active duty military members or served."My father served in the Air Force, and I have two brothers that are both Army Officers," Foster said.Eugene said he speaks to other veterans at the VA, making sure they feel heard and loved."They all need to be acknowledged, you know, not forgotten," Hawks said.