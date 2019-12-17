Fayetteville detective battling stage 5 kidney disease desperate for donor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- During this season of giving the Fayetteville Police Department is asking someone to give the gift of life.It all started with a tweet.The Fayetteville Police Department said one of their own, Detective Patrick Gaines is battling stage five kidney disease and is in need of a transplant to save his life.Gaines gave ABC11 a tour around his "man cave" as the two discussed his wait for the perfect match."We painted the walls, the ceiling and the trim," Gaines explained as he showed off his Carolina Blue-themed room.On the walls were things you'd only find in a museum."I have been collecting all of this stuff for I don't know 25 or 30 years," said Gaines.The trinkets, helmets and gear were all autographed by the greats including Gaines' favorite."Julius Peppers. I got to meet him and he signed this one for me," Gaines said.But where most would have a comfy arm chair, Patrick Gaines has a clinical recliner. His "Tar Heel Room" doubles as a place where he takes his daily dialysis for stage five kidney disease."This room kinda gives me an inspiration because I get to see everything I got to go do and be around," said Gaines.Gaines got the devastating diagnosis last April. Since then, he would quietly battle the disease, taking dialysis all which fighting crime as a detective with the Fayetteville Police Department. But over the weekend the Gaines family's search for life got even more desperate."We talked and decided let's go public. We need a kidney," said Marsha GainesHis wife, Marsha pleaded with Facebook users to become live donors. The post has been shared hundreds of times.But after the Fayetteville Police Department picked up the story, it was shared thousands more."Now you know you have friends and family out there but with this shows that people care," Gaines sobbed.Gaines is a decorated Army veteran and cancer survivor. So naturally he knows how to war. But thanks to his wife and the Fayetteville Police Department, the entire community is tasked with helping him win."You have no idea what kind of miracle that will be. That's the only thing I can ask for and we have put it into God's hands," said Gaines.But just like a true man of service, the quest of a match only partly about him."If you can't give me one, you can give somebody else one. So it would be great. Because you can help someone else besides just helping me," Gaines explained.If you're interested in becoming a donor, contact Sandy Lynch at UNC Hospital 984-974-7544