Fayetteville fire chief to retire after 35 years of service

Fayetteville Fire Chief Ben Major has done many things, and now he's getting ready to retire.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Fire Chief Ben Major has done many things, and now he's getting ready to retire.

Major is retiring after more than 30 years on the job and just a few weeks after winning the state's Fire Chief of the Year award.

Major started at the Fayetteville Fire Department back in 1984. He was one of the very few men of color in the department.

He went on to serve as the city's first black fire chief, leading department-wide initiatives for diversity.

Major said he looks forward to traveling while on retirement. He already has a safari planned.

Chief Mike Hill, who's been at the department just as long, will serve as interim.
