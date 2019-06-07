Society

Fayetteville firefighters go all out for a 3-year-old super fan

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville firefighters helped make a dream come true for a special little girl who's their biggest fan.

Firefighters rolled out the red carpet for 3-year-old Nezha. The toddler, who was born three and a half months premature, is proving to be a fighter herself through all of her struggles, including 28 different surgeries

She spent her first year of life in the NICU and now only weighs 18 pounds.

Nezha absolutely loves fire trucks and members of the Fayetteville Fire Department enjoyed being able to make her day with a personalized tour.

They even clicked on the lights and sirens on one of the red fire engines just for Nezha.

She also got her own cake fire engine to take home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevillebabyfire departmentsgood samaritan
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Perfect storm' of events caused 30-car pileup on I-40, NCDOT says
Boy on unicorn-shaped float rescued off NC coast after being swept away
Mom identifies son as man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot
Country singer's son, 3, dies in 'tragic accident'
City of Durham approves permits for 800 scooters
One dead in crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville
Durham City Council nixes police chief's request for new officers
Show More
Stressed out? Your dog may feel it too, study suggests
Father caught on video having 'conversation' with infant son
Keeping sunscreen in your hot car? That might make it less effective
5-year-old dies in Robeson County after being caught in crossfire
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Hania Aguilar's murder
More TOP STORIES News