Fayetteville firefighters go all out for a 3-year-old super fan

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville firefighters helped make a dream come true for a special little girl who's their biggest fan.Firefighters rolled out the red carpet for 3-year-old Nezha. The toddler, who was born three and a half months premature, is proving to be a fighter herself through all of her struggles, including 28 different surgeriesShe spent her first year of life in the NICU and now only weighs 18 pounds.Nezha absolutely loves fire trucks and members of the Fayetteville Fire Department enjoyed being able to make her day with a personalized tour.They even clicked on the lights and sirens on one of the red fire engines just for Nezha.She also got her own cake fire engine to take home.