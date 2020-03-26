Society

Fayetteville Goodyear plant temporarily shuts down leaving hundreds unemployed

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of employees will be impacted as the Goodyear Plant in Fayetteville prepares to temporarily suspend operations in response to the sudden decline in market demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodyear workers spent Thursday morning helping each other file for unemployment inside the United Steel Workers Local 959 Union Hall. Terry Brewington, the Union president, said it hasn't been easy as he listened to the operator on the unemployment phone line.

RELATED: Impacted by coronavirus? Here's how to file for unemployment in North Carolina

According to Brewington, operations temporarily shut down at the plant Wednesday until further notice. He said this closure impacts about 2,500 workers including Ray Blue, a contractor looking for other ways to make money.

"I can do landscaping, pressure washing, automotive mechanic, bodywork. I can do many jobs," said Blue.

The Goodyear plant parking lot which typically runs 24/7 now sits eerily vacant, something 81-year-old William Hodges McLaurin has never seen in the 50 years he's worked there.

"My dad always told me to put some (money) away for a rainy day. I always did that," said McLaurin. "I just hope it don't prolong for long."

These employees are set to be paid next week. After that, those protected by the union will draw 80 percent of their pay. As for the hundreds of contractors, that's not an option.

"A lot of them have never been through this before," said Blue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevillecumberland countybusinessmanufacturingcumberland county newsunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake Co. officials announce stay-at-home order
What Wake County's stay-at-home order means
Struggling to juggle work and your kids at home? You're not alone
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Lidl plans to hire 1,000 workers during COVID-19 crisis
VA man known for faith, family dies from COVID-19 in NC
Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77
Show More
5 flu deaths reported in NC last week
86-year-old woman beats COVID-19 after weeks in hospital
I-95 traffic stop leads to Nash County's largest-ever meth bust
Wake Forest man uses 3D printer to make masks during shortage
What you can and can't do under Orange County's stay-at-home order
More TOP STORIES News