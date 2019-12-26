Survey says 'I do': Fayetteville holiday proposal during game of Family Feud captures hearts

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Christmas family gathering turned into a marriage proposal that's gone viral.Fayetteville couple Joshua Powell and Kiana Myrick are being seen throughout the country in a heartfelt holiday moment. The video shows Joshua asking Kiana questions in a makeshift game of Family Feud.With Kiana facing away from him, Powell asks her a series of wedding-related questions like "name a day a woman always dreams about" and "name something a woman wears all white to." Finally, he says "how would you finish this - will you marry me?" Kiana says "yes, I will" and laughing without realizing that he's actually serious.Joshua then says, "Might as well make it official, right?" before getting down on one knee.Powell's mother posted the video to Facebook, where it now has more than 21,000 shares.