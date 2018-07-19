SOCIETY

Fayetteville then and now: Mayor says city is re-branding with new developments

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville is a trasient community with strong military roots, but for others like Mayor Mitch Colvin, it's simply home. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Fayetteville is home to some of America's toughest heroes at Fort Bragg.

It's a transient community with strong military roots, but for others like Mayor Mitch Colvin, it's simply home.

"Just watching the transformation is very exciting for me and to see the new construction, revitalization, and growth is tremendously exciting," said Mayor Colvin.

According to the mayor, a massive transformation has taken place over the years particularly in the downtown area.

Many landmarks have become a mainstay and others are going up right before our eyes.

City leaders estimate nearly 210,000 live in Fayetteville.

With more development on the horizon, the population could grow even more.

"There's an announcement that's impending that will bring more jobs and economic investment to the city. It's a significant amount of jobs. 200 to 300 or better," said Mayor Colvin.

"Our community is really re-branding and redefining who we are. We've had a great community for many years. Now we're starting to tell our story and others are taking notice."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyemploymentjobsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Texas firefighters and cute pups collide at calendar shoot
Teen ridiculed on social media for paying bill with coins
More Society
Top Stories
Surveillance photos show man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham
Man walks into Raleigh Marriott, tells staff he was assaulted
Rocky Mount police officer injured during traffic stop
Larry Fedora's words fly in the face of UNC research on CTE and football
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Cary couple concerned about gas leak in apartment
Show More
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
UNC Athletic Director responds to self-reported NCAA violations
Big South Baseball championship coming to Fayetteville
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Changes to SNAP benefits processing to affect food markets
More News